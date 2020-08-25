Triller appoints Raj Mishra as Head of Operations in India

In his new role, Raj Mishra will be leading the development of Triller’s products, operations, and overall business goals across the country. Mishra was a part of TikTok in his earlier stint.

Triller announced the strategic appointment of Raj Mishra as Country Manager and Head of Operations for India. Over the past 13 years, Mishra has helped to drive significant growth in business environments.

Mishra’s specializations include driving aggressive strategies for Sales & Marketing, Business Growth (Top & Bottomline), and P&L Management for brands & more.

In his earlier role as Country Manager at TikTok India (erstwhile Musical.ly, where he incidentally was their first employee), Mishra was instrumental in driving growth for ByteDance in India by creating the local team, liaising with business partners & the creator community in India, and identifying and incubating talent with the potential to help the company gain popularity on the app.

In his exciting new role at Triller, he will be leading and furthering the development of Triller’s products, operations, and overall business goals.

Commenting on Raj joining the team, Mike Lu, CEO at Triller, said, “We are thrilled to have Raj join our team and head the India operations. His valuable experience of working in the creators’ app space in India is a definite advantage for us and we are keen to explore his expertise to help us scale heights in the Indian ecosystem. His vast skill set and glocal understanding of Triller was deeply exciting to us and we are confident of his abilities to further accelerate Triller’s growth trajectory in India to become the topmost app of choice for artists all across the country.”

On his move to Triller, Raj Mishra mentions, “The opportunity that Triller offers to artists is incredible and the significant milestones that the app has managed to make in such a short period with zero marketing spends, indicate its massive growth potential in India. With the world’s second-largest internet market consumer base, India’s artists and creators have found a safe space for creative expression in Triller and a democratic stage to reach out to a global audience. I am incredibly honored to be taking over the mantle in India and amplifying Triller’s presence in the country. My key purpose is to provide value to the community by strategically driving Triller as the go-to platform for millions to showcase and distribute their talent derivatives while building their social currencies.”

Comments