WFH Diaries Leaders of Tomorrow: Episode 1 ft. Nishita Vazarkar

For Taproot Dentsu’s Nishita Vazarkar, work from home has also been ‘work for home’. Episode one of WFH Diaries Leaders of Tomorrow edition traverses through her day amidst the WFH phase.

While the teaser for Social Samosa’s WFH Diaries – Leaders of Tomorrow edition gave you a glimpse about how the young talent across agencies is dealing with the ‘new normal’, the very first episode featuring Nishita Vazarkar, Senior Account Planner, Taproot Dentsu takes you through a typical WFH day in her life.

Vazarkar’s work at home begins at 10 AM which she kick-starts by first doing her desk and the coffee which gives her the much-needed chunk start. But before all the work, she is also seen practice a few yoga asanas. “Surya namaskar is a new addition to my morning routine since the lockdown started. I honestly never thought I would do this but it is definitely something I will continue doing post lockdown,” she exclaims.

After scrolling through social media, Vazarkar gears up to set up work meetings and getting updates from colleagues. She shares that WFH has also allowed her to do take up an online course in the time that she saves up on traveling.

“I am currently taking a strategic planning workshop which is a fun interactive course and helps me to structure my thoughts better and refine my approach to solve brand problems,” she adds. The positive side of lockdown for her as a planner has been that it has allowed her to better focus especially when she is drafting an idea or research.

She is quick to highlight that she misses brainstorming with colleagues face to face, the hearty desk and water cooler discussions. Her evenings are mostly spent reading, taking a quick walk.

“Some new habits have formed while a few have been replaced. But the lockdown has once again proved that no matter what we can adapt to new situations. We all just need to have that sense of purpose to stay motivated every day,” quips Vazarkar.

Besides knowing her WFH routine and how she plans her day, Vazarkar can be seen goofing around a bit while we asked her some rapid-fire questions. Watch the video to know more.

Comments