World Photography Day posts hit us with the best shots

World Photography Day, the celebration of the art, science, & the history of photography, continues virtually with social media users and brands tapping the medium of expression with creative posts.

Along with being a form of craft and personal expression around the world, photography is also a significant professional medium, and brands capture both sides of the picture this day.

OnePlus India encases how the recent times have witnessed an adaptation in photography which was predominantly an outdoor activity, through shots compiled from OnePlus users.

Canon India conveys a different appeal this year. In 2018, their #WorldPhotographyDay campaign urged viewers to shift their focus from trending challenges to the real-world challenges, this year they ask us to not shift our focus.

Several brands such as Oral-B India and more held photography contests and asked users to share their beast shots.

OPPO India, Nat Geo Traveller India, and more laud photographers in India, that frame few scenic beauties and document our culture. More brands join the frolics.

The past few months have made us a witness to evolution in photography. When the circumstances no longer permitted the pursuit of the usual subjects, we saw people changing their perspective and finding new subjects right around them. We want to thank you for every shot we’d been tagged in and every entry we’ve received, it’s truly made us believe that never settle is not just a spirit – it’s a way of life. This is a tribute to the never settle spirit of our community and to each photographer who has surpassed every obstacle for his passion. #worldphotographyday📷 #ShotonOnePlus by @parul_singh2 @harshdeep_garewal @makclickz @abhishekyadavphotography @noisejaegger @vibhugroverr @the_cursedchild @yogeshmanhas @vivianambrose @sunny_artnest @el_asistente_profesor @hiteshxkumar @rutuja.patil Khaleed Mohammed Khan

If we have missed out on any of your favourite World Photography brand posts, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.


