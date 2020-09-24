BalleBaazi’s Indian T20 Anthem gives an Ode to its Cricket Crazy Audience

BalleBaazi.com created a foot-tapping rap anthem for cricket fans in the country in the background of the IPL 2020 fervor.

A year that threw challenges one has never even heard of — 2020 has been a difficult one. As the pandemic gripped India in early 2020, IPL, like most important events, had to be pushed, disappointing millions in its wake. With the fate of the T20 tournament hanging by a thread, cricket fans were distraught. But after every crisis, comes a point of redemption, as the world strives to recapture the joy with sheer grit & resilience. IPL 2020 is the personification of this very human spirit and as the country gears to celebrate the league, BalleBaazi.com adds to the festivity with their recent anthem-led campaign.

Quirky and foot-tapping, the BalleBaazi.com Indian T20 Anthem, created in-house by Kartikaya (vocals, lyrics, and composition), produced by Shades and Motion Creative Hub, adds the much-needed rhythm to this celebration. In line with the consumer sentiment, the rap song captures the excitement and enthusiasm every cricket and IPL fanatic feels during every single game. With the announcement of IPL 2020 in August, the brand managed to turn around this colourful campaign in merely a month to the joy of cricket fans all over.

#DumHaiTohYahanKhel, a lyrical ode, not only entertains but also advocates the message of BalleBaazi.com being the one-stop destination for fans, where they can interact, rejoice, play, and win rewards, keeping the spirit of the sport alive. With fans restricted to their homes in the midst of a global crisis, BalleBaazi.com, offers them an opportunity to take the fun of a cricket match to the next level. The brand has been consistent in its efforts towards connecting with their consumers, keeping their morale high throughout the crisis.

With increasing popularity of rap as a form of entertainment & music, makes the anthem instantly recognizable with the millennial fans. The catchy beats and unconventional lyrics, make for an addictive number, keeping viewers glued to the screen until the very last second.

As a part of the campaign, the brand will be active on social media with timely set contests and multiple integrations with brands such as Gaana.com, Flipkart, Mobikwik, EaseMyTrip, and SugarBox. The upbeat rap anthem will also be made available on SoundCloud and on Roposo, where users will be given a chance to perform to the song and upload the video for a chance to win exciting prizes like gadgets, BB Kits, and more.

Users will also be given an opportunity to shake a leg to the BalleBaazi Indian T20 Anthem, through Instagram Reels, Stories and/or a video, standing a chance to win gadgets, BB Kits, and more. The brand will make all the details available on their social media platforms.

The engagement campaign leverages the platform for its core offerings, communicating with their consumers on a larger level. Furthermore, BalleBaazi.com is also the title sponsor of SportsTak’s exclusive segment, Cricket Adda, for the entire IPL Season. This move will help the brand increase their reach and educate users about fantasy sports.

With a strategically timed integrated campaign, BalleBaazi.com attempts to leverage the IPL fervour, while expanding their reach and creating quality engagement with their consumers.

