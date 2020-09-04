Bausch + Lomb India urges positivity in latest corporate campaign

Created by Kinnect for Bausch + Lomb India, the digital campaign will comprise multiple ad films drawing parallels between lenses and perspectives.

With the entire world going through a strenuous phase, a lot of times it is hard for even the most optimistic people to stay positive. As a result, they end up reminiscing about the good times in the hope for those moments to come back soon. While the battle against the ongoing pandemic is far from over, the need of the hour is to stay happy and upbeat. With this thought at the core, Bausch + Lomb India has launched a campaign that encourages people to look at the positive side of the situation and celebrate the many brighter moments that have come along the way.

Also Read: Parachute Advanced pays lyrical ode to coconut

The narrative of the digital ads has been designed to urge the viewers to change the lens through which they look at life and whole-heartedly embrace the new normal. The main ad will be accompanied by three films aimed at highlighting Bausch + Lomb’s diverse contact lenses & lens care portfolio and will be posted online by the brand over the next three Saturdays.

Commenting on the campaign, Sanjay Bhutani, MD, Bausch + Lomb India said, “Through the ‘live better, live now’ campaign, we aim to humbly urge viewers to focus on all the good things in our lives today and march forward with determination and hope for brighter tomorrow.”

“With Bausch + Lomb’s ‘Live better, Live now’ campaign, we focused on creating communication that highlights the positive aspects of the lockdown and urges people to embrace the new normal. We wanted people to look beyond the uncertainties, and reflect time upon what makes them happy,” added Chandni Shah, COO – Kinnect.

Comments