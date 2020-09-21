Turn back and take a look at the best of Kareena Kapoor campaigns

The eminent endorsements by Kareena Kapoor Khan are brilliant in three departments – good campaigns, good campaigns, and good campaigns.

From being an A-List endorser featuring in prominent TVCs and social media campaigns, till making her debut on Instagram as a popular sports brand’s ambassador, and carrying her presence forward, we traverse through the eminent endorsements and campaigns featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

As she completes two decades of her stint as an actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan has laid down a body of work that holds some of the most iconic roles in the Hindi film industry through the 00s and 20s, which has only increased her brand value.

Her growing popularity has not faded with time, and along with her professional career, significant stages in her personal life has also shaped narrations of the campaigns endorsed by her.

She also remians among the top celebrity endorsers. With a brand value of 23.7 million USD, she is ranked at #19 in the Duff&Phelps Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2019.

Although she has endorsed a diverse set of brands from varying industries, presently, she remians a top endorser in the Personal Care segment.

A lot of her reel life roles and traits from her famed characters have been tapped in several brand campaigns, but several events from her personal life have also come in to play during her endorsements, in an attempt to make the communication believable.

For instance, her recent brand campaign by Johnson’s Baby India is set in the backdrop of the announcement of her second pregnancy.

Her Instagram debut as the brand ambassador of Puma raked ample attention, and she has always been a representation of dedication to fitness from her ‘size zero days’, which adds to the campaign’s value.

While she was a big hit during the pre-social media TVC days, she continues to be a bankable endorser, in addition to her growing following on social media, and platform-integrated remote collaborations with shot from home videos.

#PUMAxKareena – Puma India

Anniversary Surprise – Malabar Gold & Diamonds

#DisinfectToProtect – Lizol

A Weekend In Windsor – Airbnb

The New Digital TV Recorder – Airtel

Being An Actress – Metro Shoes

#PregaNewsNeansGoodNews – Prega News

Playtime For Your Pout – Lakme

Black – Lavie

Shaadi – Signature Blankets

#CottonTouch – Johnson’s Baby India

#StarKaYaar – TrueFan

