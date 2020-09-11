Helsinki Pride: When the Burger King mascot kissed Ronald McDonald

For their Helsinki Pride campaign, Burger King has tried yet again to take the camaraderie route with McDonald’s in picture, to portray how love conquers all.

To make their presence felt during the Helsinki Pride, Burger King has released a campaign where their mascot can be seen being affection with Ronald McDonald. The two burger eateries have a long history of being visible rivals in their campaigns. With the media support of Virta Helsinki, the campaign has been created by TBWA/Helsinki.

The visual in the advertisement is supported by the tagline: Love conquers all. Along with digital promotions, the campaign will run with the help of outdoor and print advertising. It will also find display in Burger King restaurants across Finland during the Helsinki Pride.

“Burger King has always stood for equality, love, and everyone’s right to be just the way they are,” says Burger King Finland’s brand manager Kaisa Kasila in a statement. “The only instance where it might not seem so is when we’re bantering with our competitor. But we want to be clear – it all stems from the respect we have for them. And we know McDonald’s stands for the values we stand for, too.”

She added, “The idea behind the painting sprung from our desire to celebrate love in all forms. We thought, what a better way to convey our values than by portraying an all-encompassing kiss between Burger King and McDonald’s. We wanted to show that in the end, love always wins.”

