CarDekho’s new campaign celebrates The Everyday Hero

As cities re-open post the lockdown, personal mobility has taken on a significant relevance. Owing to heightened consumer anxiety as they identify means of transport that are safe and reliable, sales of cars and bikes have seen a rise. Keeping this in mind CarDekho, a full-stack auto tech company has launched its newest campaign, The Everyday Hero. The new campaign reiterates the safety-related benefits of having your personal vehicle with the narrative revolving around a frontline worker.

The film captures the relevance and reliability of a safe commute with a heart-warming story depicting a retired doctor who decides to resume his duty against the wishes of his family. They realize that although they can’t shake the doctor’s indomitable spirit they can help him stay safe by buying him a car that limits his exposure to public transport thereby underlining the message of safety and security.

Speaking about the campaign Gaurav Mehta, Chief Marketing Officer, CarDekho Group said “The current pandemic has made a significant shift in consumer behaviours, with personal mobility becoming the most preferred way of commuting. As travel plays an important role in self’s and country’s progress, everyone wants to opt for a secure means of personal mobility. The CarDekho campaign focusses on our mission to become the nation’s trusted personal mobility partner.”

“With social distancing still being of utmost importance, personal mobility plays an important role in enabling people to help restart their lives. This heart-warming story takes inspiration from real life and what’s even more poignant, is to see brand CarDekho owning the larger purpose of car buying needs and conveying a true HumanKind story,” added Rajdeepak Das, Managing Director – India & Chief Creative Officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett.

The film has been directed by Arjuna Gaur who is also the Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett on the account. He says “Courage lies at the heart of this campaign. This film is made to inspire people in these uncertain times and face it with courage. It is something which the nation needs now more than ever.”

