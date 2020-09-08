Case Study: How Godrej Professional’s #hairforyou influencer campaign reached 7 million users

Godrej Professional recently launched a campaign highlighting how salons are now #hairforyou, roping in influencers to amplify the message.

The brand launched the campaign, an extension to the Suraksha Salon Program, with the objective of helping the Indian salon industry get back on its feet and reinstate customer confidence. The case study looks deeper into the execution and results of Godrej Professional led #hairforyou campaign.

Category Introduction

The Indian hair color market has been valued at $ 477 million in FY2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 17% until FY2026

The factors prompting its growth are:

Increasing urbanization and evolving lifestyles

Growing hair-highlight trend

The rising market for salon services and innovative tools used in salons to strengthen the ease of use of hair care products, which in turn would boost the sales value of hair colors and other related products

According to Nielsen, new-age segments are growing faster. For example, colorants, which account for 18% of the overall hair category, have been growing 15% a year, it said.

*Source: India Hair Color Market By Product Type

Brand Introduction

With over four decades of expertise in the hair industry, Godrej introduced Godrej Professional, a professional brand with products in hair color, care, styling, and keratin from Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL). The first-ever professional hair color & care range, specially formulated for Indian hair.

Summary

During the past few months, hair care moved down the priority list and was largely neglected due to the unavailability of professional help. However, now as the restrictions have eased, customers can once again treat their hair with professional care.

Through engagement with the influencers, the campaign also endeavored to showcase the hygiene measures that the salon chains have incorporated, to ensure client and employee safety. Right from entry into the salon to the conclusion of the service, the salons uncompromisingly adhered to hygiene protocols.

As a part of the Godrej Professional #hairforyou campaign, the brand engaged with several influencers across Indian cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Pune. Renowned actresses such as Anupama Gowda and Rajni Dwivedi from Bengaluru, Madhu Shalini from Hyderabad, and Ritabhari Chakraborty, Alivia Sarkar, and Geetashree Roy from Kolkata were also engaged.

Problem Statement/Objective

As a brand that largely caters to hairstylists and salons, we realized the problems the industry would face due to the COVID-19 situation and the issues with its re-opening. There was a lot of uncertainty not only in the minds of the consumers but also in those of the salon owners who had to look into the safety of their clients and staff.

In such a scenario, we decided to come forward to support the industry. We laid out guidelines that would ensure the safety of these salons and also distributed safety kits to them. The idea now, was not just to assure the salons but also the customers, who were so hesitant to visit salons.

Brief

The brief was to take a step towards extending support to the salon industry in this tough time and also to reassure the customers that salons are taking all possible steps to ensure your safety. The end objective was to help salons get back to business.

Challenges

Finding influencers to collaborate with and getting them to visit salons

Looking for videographers in these cities to get the videos shot

Ensuring the safety of the influencers and the salons

Getting salons on board for our campaign (for providing the services and shoot permission) and getting them to carry out Suraksha Salon safety measures for the influencers’ visit

Execution

The campaign was rolled out on 2 platforms – Facebook and Instagram

Godrej Professional tied up with influencers from 7 cities (Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Chandigarh) who posted videos about their salon experiences, showcasing all the safety measures that were being taken. All these were reposted on the brand’s handles on Instagram and Facebook.

Assets created by the agency included end slates for videos, posts announcing the city/state in which the campaign has been rolled out, a #HairForYou Instagram GIF sticker, and a teaser video for the campaign.

Results

Engaged 20 digital influencers across 6 cities

Reach is 7 million

Total engagement is 1 mn

Engagement Rate 14%

CMO Quotes

Commenting on the campaign Sunil Kataria, CEO – India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) said, “Godrej Professional always endeavors to support the Indian salon industry and with the imposition of the lockdown, the beauty establishments suffered from no business. Now, we wanted to communicate how salon establishments are ready to welcome customers once again with a revived importance of hygiene. Through this initiative, Godrej Professional aimed to show that hair care no longer needs to be neglected and that with the right safety measures in place, clients can have an immersive salon experience.”

