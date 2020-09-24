Case Study: How AltBalaji leveraged star power to promote Mentalhood

AltBalaji crafted its communication to promote Mentalhood around the pillars of stardom of the actors and the intrinsic quirks of motherhood.

Menatlhood is a story of six different moms and their crazy ride to become the best mom for their kid and for the society. The story not only highlights the struggles of parenting but also focuses on society’s expectations from mothers. Mentalhood marked Karisma Kapoor’s OTT debut, a fact that was leveraged significantly by Altbalaji while promoting the show across digital platforms.

Summary

To create buzz for ALTBalaji’s new show Mentalhood, starring Karisma Kapoor, Dino and many other known faces. The show talks about a mother’s journey from motherhood to mentalhood on ALTBalaji, where a majority of the audience is male.

Problem Statement/Objective

ALTBalaji’s main objective has always been to cater to the audience of each category and age groups, with Mentalhood our objective was to bring out the quirk of motherhood in the most lighthearted manner that would resonate with not just moms but a larger age group.

Creative Idea & Challenges

To package the marketing strategy in a way that appeals to the masses and not just the mothers. To make mothers in the show seem cool and relevant to the Gen Z. To leverage Karisma Kapoor’s stardom and make noise around her OTT debut.

Execution

With a host of marketing activities, a mix of offline activities was created. It was followed by online promotions with various contests, Instagram filters, quizzes, BTS snippets, PSA videos and quirky content marketing, creating various touchpoints for people to interact and hence build the intrigue to watch the show.

SuperMoms ki Super Entry

A quirky poster was launched to announce the filming of the show. It was well received and the news of Karisma Kapoor’s digital debut was trending all across. A few weeks later the same posters were revisited and the audiences were teased, their memories revived to build excitement. With this, the release dates were announced.

Introducing the ‘Maa of all shows’

A heartfelt video by Ekta Kapoor was released where she talked about her mom and also spoke about her experiences as a mother.

Trailer Launch Event

The trailer was launched in a star-studded event where leading media houses like Miss Malini and BookMyShow were in attendance. Netizens also participated in the event virtually through lives and real-time story updates.

Introducing Mentalhood Moms

Videos were used to familiarise audiences with the quirks of each Mentalhood mom and their struggles.

Mentalhood’s #SuperMoms

Managing not just their lives, but all our lives require superpowers and that’s what Mentalhood is all about, we urged our internet mommies to tell us what their superpower is through an online contest. The platform partnered with digital platforms like Mompresso, Babychakra and other mommy bloggers to leverage the entire community. They received around 1000+ entries, and top 10 mommies got a chance to attend the screening with their favourite stars cum mommies.

Special Screening with Special Mommies

Special screening of the show turned out to be quite an affair, not just media but Lolo’s girl gang and family added extra stars to the event. All the winners of #SuperMom contest also got a chance to have the first glimpse of the show with our Mentalhood moms. ALTBalaji’s social media handle gave the audience a live peek into the event through stories.

Taking the Traditional way

OOH advertisements were placed at multiple locations across the city along with print ads with leading dailies & television slots across 17 channels featured the show trailer.

Online Quiz & Instagram Filter

An online quiz that helps the audience understand which of the six moms they’re most likely to resonate with through a permutation and combination of answers. The same concept was built as an Instagram filter.

Leveraging TikTok

Along with her OTT debut, Karisma Kapoor also made her debut on TikTok with Mentalhood where she promoted her first show through funny dialogues, dance routine videos etc. The platform also collaborated with leading TikTok influencers Faizal Siddiqui & Sana Khan to tap into their fan base and further amplify the reach.

Meri Mentalhood Story

Mommy influencers and internet wali mommies came together to curate best of the stories for Meri Mentalhood stories.

Mentalhood Hampers

Customised gift hampers were sent out to mommy bloggers, actors and mommies who attended the screening. These hampers were specially designed to cater to the Mentalhood wala motherhood experience.

Chit-chatting with Moms

BTS videos of the show’s actors sharing their experiences of motherhood and how they relate to the characters of the show, these were accompanied by fun games.

Trending Formats

Leveraging trending formats with the perfect show connect gained around 10K likes across platforms and helped the platform create excitement about the show.

Sweet Reminders

The show’s mommies gave some messages for all those who stay away and those who’re struggling, these messages instilled positivity and hope, with added mommy sass.

Leveraging The Fam Power

Kareena Kapoor along with her girl gang Malaika, Amrita & other B-town celebs stopped at nothing to spread the good word about Mentalhood, fuelling the efforts by AltBalaji.

Reviews

The show’s mom gang was loved by the masses and media, the trailer and show received exceptional reviews from everyone. These were shared by the platform’s social media profiles.

Jio Chatbot – Interactive Mom

A Jio bot was developed, where any user could interact with the bot in a live environment and get answers to frequently asked questions. It helped the platform reach 20 Mn users and got over 23% of the audience to engage and interact with them.

Results

The efforts by AltBalaji to promote Mentalhood was able to get them a reach of 163.4 M with an engagement of 720K.

Video Views: 41.6M

YouTube Views: 3.9M

Tiktok Videos: 200+

Tiktok Views: 6.1M+

“Motherhood is mentalhood! I am a mother to a teenager myself and while it’s extremely rewarding its also extremely taxing as there is no right or wrong! You learn as you walk on this path. This is a story that we wanted all the mothers and the families to see and to know as it talks about the ups and downs of how a woman walks through this motherhood journey! Each one of us women, is one of the mothers in the show and knows how relatable these issues of parenting are,” said Divya Dixit, SVP – Direct Revenue, Marketing & Analytics, ALTBalaji.

Comments