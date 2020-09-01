Dentsu Impact elevates Ajit Devraj & Anupama Ramaswamy to Managing Partners

As Managing Partners, Ajit Devraj and Anupama Ramaswamy will continue to report into Soumitra Karnik and Amit Wadhwa.

In their new role, Ajit Devraj and Anupama Ramaswamy, together, will oversee the Gurgaon and Bangalore operations for Dentsu Impact. Ajit will be the business lead while Anupama will head the creative arm of the agency. The duo will continue to report into Soumitra Karnik, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Impact, Dentsu India & mcgarrybowen India and Amit Wadhwa, President, Dentsu Impact.

Erstwhile Executive Vice President, Ajit decided to dabble into the creative side of the business in 2018 when he joined Dentsu Impact. Prior to that, he was a management consultant with companies like Accenture and PwC in Australia and the UK.

Anupama has led Dentsu Impact as National Creative Director for four years. Under her leadership, the team has worked on some prestigious accounts like Maruti Suzuki, Ikea, and more. Previously, Anupama has worked with agencies like Cheil India, JWT, Draft FCB, and Lowe.

Speaking on the elevation, Ajit Devraj said, “I feel honoured to be able to take up the role of Managing Partner of Dentsu Impact. Our strength lies in being innovative. Over the years, we have built a unique set of capabilities ranging from pure creative and brand work to delivering end-to-end MarTech, design, and business-oriented solutions”.

He adds, “A few years ago, bringing in business-driven, management, and consulting skills was a rarity and I would like to thank Amit Wadhwa, Narayan Devanathan, and Soumitra Karnik for their vision. Of course, I am grateful for the support of my team and our wonderful set of clients who have backed my learnings and growth into this role. I am looking forward to taking Dentsu Impact through its next phase of growth and supporting our clients in delivering a fully connected experience to their customers”.

Commenting on her new role, Anupama Ramaswamy added, “Well, it is a huge and challenging responsibility. But creativity comes truly alive when there are constraints. The only way to fight stiff competition is to push ourselves harder, and think even more out-of-the-box. We must march forward into the future with ideas that are different yet relevant at the same time”.

She adds, “With so many unique touch-points, it is critical that we become the single partners to every client, thereby ensuring that every element of communication has the same levels of quality and brand integration. The idea is to learn and unlearn and then learn again every single day. Soumitra and Amit have placed their trust in my abilities, and together, I’m sure we will create magic. I am absolutely looking forward to creating memorable stories that will help Dentsu Impact shine”.

Speaking on the development, Soumitra Karnik said, “I am thrilled to announce the second phase of Dentsu Impact. Our journey has been really exciting so far and we are proud to hand over the steering wheel in the able hands of Ajit and Anupama. Both are absolutely amazing at what they do. They bring in a lot of methods and discipline, which is required during this time of constant fast changes that our industry is going through. They have a hard task ahead – to embrace ‘what’s new’ faster than others, to deliver growth at the back of solid creative reputation, to be always ‘people-first’ and to keep the joy of advertising intact.”

Amit Wadhwa added, “This is an important phase for Dentsu Impact. We move into a new era, hereon, where creativity embraces the new approach to communication. We could not have better leaders than Ajit and Anu to lead the organization into this exciting phase. Both come with extremely balanced mindsets and have the hunger and eagerness to accept new challenges and work towards achieving them. I am excited!”

