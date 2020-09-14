DSM India roots for immunity in the second leg of Project Streedhan

DSM India’s ‘Sehat Ki Tijori’ campaign, urges women to stock their vault of health with nutritious food and to view it as a lifetime investment.

During National Nutrition Month 2020, DSM India launched the second leg of its Project Streedhan campaign, underlining the need to build immunity through proper nutrition. Through a digital film ‘Sehat Ki Tijori’, the campaign urges women to stock their vault of health with nutritious food and to view it as a lifetime investment.

The first phase of the campaign was launched in 2019 on the occasion of Dhanteras, creating awareness about iron-deficiency anemia, and encouraged women to ‘invest in iron and not only gold’ by consuming foods rich in iron. Project Streedhan’s second phase, Sehat Ki Tijori, aims to create awareness of the link between nutrition and immunity. It exhorts women to ensure that they are consuming immunity-building foods, investing in their health – the real wealth – thus helping ensure that they are protected against disease and infection.

According to India’s Diet Paradox – a consumer survey report by DSM’s Nu-Shakti™ brand – virtually all respondents of the survey (98%) agreed that a nutritious diet is essential for a healthy lifestyle, however, 60% of the respondents ‘rarely’ or ‘never’ made a conscious effort to ensure a nutritious diet.

The Streedhan campaign seeks to drive home that health is the real wealth at all times, and that we need to nurture our immunity by feeding it, building it, and protecting it. Sehat Ki Tijori has been crafted in-line with this message, as well as to encourage social distancing and wearing a mask.

Commenting about the campaign, B. Rajagopal (President – DSM India), said, “Three out of four women in India are deficient in vitamins. And being deficient in vitamins is known to lower immunity and therefore lower resistance to infections. Project Streedhan seeks to highlight this very important aspect, especially since many women by nature tend to focus much more on the health of their families and often at the cost of their own health. We want to encourage women to invest in themselves, and take charge of their health through proper nutrition. Health and immunity is our real wealth, and it is up to us to feed it, grow it, and protect it.”

Dr. R Sankar, Director, The India Nutrition Initiative of Tata Trusts, commented, “Immunity has become a key topic of conversation in recent times, given the pandemic. However, there is lower awareness of the link between immunity and nutrition. Given that around 75% of women in India are deficient in vitamins, it is imperative to create this awareness on how a nutritious diet and adequate intake of vitamins and other nutrients is essential to build immunity and help fend off diseases. I appreciate the efforts of the Streedhan campaign to continually encourage women to invest in their own health.”

