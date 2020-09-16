Facebook improves automotive inventory ads

The automotive inventory ads designed for the automobile industry will now be available on the mobile-optimized shopping experience on Facebook.

With the mobile-optimized shopping experience, advertisers will be able to drive leads through Facebook Messenger, along with phone calls, and in-person visits, through automotive inventory ads.

The users who click on these ads will land on a Vehicle Detail Page (VDP), a kind of auto dealer’s virtual catalog, where users will find detailed information about the vehicles, and also find additional inventory.

Initially designed to reach potential consumers who do not have a footprint on the dealer’s website, app, or store, the updates intended to improve the shopping experience also include premium ad slots and lead forms to qualify leads.

The new automotive inventory ads can be used by auto dealerships who sell new and used cars both. Presently, only a select number of advertisers can set up a catalog for an AIA catalog or campaign.

You can keep a track of the accessibility for setting up catalogs here, and for campaigns here.

If you do have access to setting up AIA, get started by following the following steps:

Add the fb_page_ID field to vehicles in your AIA catalog via Catalog Manager or use your Marketplace catalog

Then create a prospecting campaign with the ‘Product Catalog Sales’ objective, select your auto catalog and at the ad set level, choose ‘On-Facebook’ as the traffic destination

Note that Facebook Messenger will be your default contact method. Advertisers outside the US and CA can choose lead form as the preferred option with additional catalog changes

In ads reporting, you can track key campaign metrics such as ‘On-Facebook ViewContent’, ‘OnFacebook Leads’, ‘Get Directions Clicks’, and ‘Phone Number Clicks’

