Facebook launches Business Suite

The Facebook Business Suite is hub a of tools and resources required to manage and boost businesses across Facebook apps, available across mobile, and desktop.

Facebook Business Suite will aid businesses to access and manage their profiles and Pages across Facebook apps. By enabling them to post, receive messages, notifications, and view insights in one place.

It is available for small businesses globally and will expand to larger businesses next year. This product is not currently meant for those using Ads Manager for advertising.

Access Business Suite

Log in to the Facebook account associated with the business. If you’re eligible, you’ll be redirected to Business Suite when you visit business.facebook.com on desktop.

If you’re using the Pages Manager App on mobile, you’ll automatically see the option to opt into Business Suite.

If you aren’t currently using the Pages Manager App, you can visit the iOS or Android app stores to download the Facebook Business Suite app.

Also Read: Facebook is introducing ad limits per page

Key Features

Updates

Notifications, messages, comments, and other activity across Facebook and Instagram can be viewed here. Businesses can also set up saved replies for common questions.

Overview

The home screen will show an overview, of your accounts across Facebook and Instagram, which includes updates, recent posts and ads, and insights.

Posts

Create, publish, and schedule posts for Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Ads

Create new ads, boost posts, promote your Page, and view metrics for ads created.

Insights

Trends, activity on the content shared, performance, and information about the audience can be seen here.

Tools

Find more tools required to manage business accounts such as Ads Manager, Business Settings, and Page Settings here.

Comments