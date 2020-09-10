Grapes Digital wins digital mandate for Daawat Basmati Rice

As part of this mandate, Grapes Digital will handle the digital strategy, media planning, and buying for Daawat Basmati rice.

Grapes Digital won the digital mandate for Daawat Basmati rice. As part of this mandate, the agency will handle the digital strategy, media planning, and buying for the brand.

On this occasion, Himanshu Arya, Founder & CEO, Grapes Digital, said, “We are thrilled and excited to partner on this journey with an iconic brand like Daawat – which is a start of a longstanding mutually beneficial working relationship. With this win, we are certain to strengthen our presence in the industry. Our proactive approach has always ensured meeting with the desired business results for all our brands, and the same will hold true for Daawat.”

Ritesh Arora, Head-India and Far East and New Business of LT Foods Ltd, said, “The industry we are a part of is a cluttered market space with players from both the organized and unorganized sectors. With our association with Grapes Digital, we look forward to working on strategies and content creation that will help break through the digital noise. We look forward to ideating and executing exciting campaigns, and are certain that with the given expertise of the agency in the digital space, we will achieve our goals.”

