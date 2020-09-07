Shots of products and farming processes help Infinity Organic, a Nagaland based brand, share their story, we take a look at their social media strategy.

A sustainable local products business from Nagaland, Infinity Organic uses social media to communicate about their multi-brand distribution to their customers. They have one person who takes care of their website in terms of product updates, design and technical support. Another team, store staff, monitors online orders and handles delivery. The brand’s social media presence is primarily handled by Founder Abokali Jimomi.

Brand storytelling

Infinity Organic is a retail outlet brand, which is a part of Organic Nagaland, the legally registered name of the organisation. They have been using the Facebook page since 2011. “On this Facebook page, we mostly want to promote local produce of Nagaland, indigenous food etc and some of our activities, the content is mostly general information.”

Our 🌷ladies🌷 in action, packing local products. Local is best for everyone and the planet. Local = less fossil fuels use… Posted by Organic Nagaland on Friday, March 6, 2020

On Instagram, the team aims to reach their customers with information on retail products that are sold at the store. Quite a few pictures on the page feature available products. Some of these are individual products while others depict pictures of these products as displayed inside the store.

“The posts that don’t feature products are mostly about the core values of why we started Organic Nagaland, to promote sustainable methods of farming, to appreciate and help preserve the rich biodiversity of our region, our indigenous food items and local food production, to connect with our roots and our culture, that it may help contribute to embracing the diversity of our world,” she adds.

Logo & packaging

For the brand’s in-house products, a family member had pitched in to help with the logo and packaging design. “Our thought process behind the logo and the labels was to project our products as earth-friendly, simple, basic and minimal,” Abokali tells us.

Happy Tulini Festival to all my Sumi Brothers & Sisters! These products are from Nagaland! We may not have much, but we definitely have some of the best food in the World! #AbokaliSumi #InfinityOrganicNagaland #VocalForLocal #TuliniFestival #Nagaland #IndigenousLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/S3dmCHzh3K — Imchatsung Imchen (@im_chat_sung) July 6, 2020

She explains, “Since we do micro-scale and in small batches for the local market, we don’t want to incur high costs in printing or labels, for it will be counter-productive for us as our suppliers are women SHG’s and small farmers in villages.”

Going digital

COVID-19 has had an impact on the way the team does business and tackles social media. Abokali tells us, “The situation has made us more pro-active to market digitally, which is the only safe way now to promote our local products and business.”

www.infinityorganic.shop #infinityorganicstoredimapur is now online. #nagalandonlinestore #dimapurorganicstore #dimapur #nagaland Posted by Organic Nagaland on Sunday, June 28, 2020

“Digital marketing is, if not the only way, the way forward, provided we do it consciously creating value for others, value for their time spent digitally with truthful and informative content, and not for the mere sake of gaining followers and popularity,” she adds.

Taking local businesses digital helps more people get to know about local products from different regions, helping them learn about and appreciate other people’s food habits and culture. “It gives an impetus for the otherwise unknown products and work of many small farmers/artisans and micro-entrepreneurs in villages in our case,” Abokali concludes.

Lessons to learn

Show your humans: Infinity Organic often share pictures of people they work with. That glimpse that helps show the humane aspects of the business, helping establish a connection with potential customers.

Infinity Organic often share pictures of people they work with. That glimpse that helps show the humane aspects of the business, helping establish a connection with potential customers. Tell your story: Irrespective of the size of your organisation or brand, tell your story out loud and help people understand what you stand for and what they will gain by investing in you.

Irrespective of the size of your organisation or brand, tell your story out loud and help people understand what you stand for and what they will gain by investing in you. Brand collaterals are key: Pay close attention to logos and packaging. You may not splurge on collaterals but it is important to spend efforts into ensuring they reflect your brand ethos.

Comments