Redesigned LinkedIn UI focusses on smother user experience

The redesigned experience on LinkedIn includes a streamlined search experience, illustrations to improve inclusions from more diverse backgrounds & ethnicities, and a range of jobs and industries.

The LinkedIn redesigned experience has started to roll out on full scale globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

LinkedIn has also mentioned dark mode will be coming soon. The recently launched ‘Open To Work’ feature is also a part of the redesigned experience for recruiters and job seekers to connect more easily on LinkedIn.

With continued tests, LinkedIn says that Stories have been able to substitute the water cooler moments as containment measures for workplaces continue to be exercised.

Video calls have been enhanced with the added ability to start a video call from within a message thread via Microsoft Teams, Zoom, or BlueJeans by Verizon.

Redesign

The first extensive visual redesign in five years includes more warmer colors, optimized space, size, and typographic structure, more whitespace, emphasized contrast for readability, and less dividing lines and icons.

There are not many major changes in the interface, the redesign concentrates more on the user experience, it definitely looks cleaner, as LinkedIn as a platform is text-heavy.

The warmer colors and the lighter on the eyes carousels may indirectly contribute to increasing the average time spent on the app, and there are lesser chances for the change to distort or disrupt a user’s experience.

Search Experience

The search experience is now better organized with results by people, jobs, groups, courses, companies, posts, events, and more.

Additional filters have been included, and keyword filters, that were available only on the web are now also available on the mobile app, along with filters for a company by location, industry, and company size.

Personalized insights have been added to search results, such as result cards that show users’ connections’ recent activity when you search for them, and a ‘People Also Viewed’ list of relevant companies or people to follow.

More ‘call to action buttons such as ‘follow’ for companies and ‘save’ for jobs will also simplify and speed up the search experience.

