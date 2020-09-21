Mumbai Indians calls for responsible celebration as One Family

Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the new Mumbai Indians campaign urges people to not compromise on safety in the name of celebration.

Defending Champion Mumbai Indians released its clubs’ theme campaign for the season encouraging fans to join them in celebration while ensuring requisite safety precautions. The theme campaign kicks off featuring how Paltan’s (MI fans) emotions will be undeterred and this season is going to be no different. The decibels will be as high, the celebrations will be the same but responsibly, with a mask, maintaining social distance.

The video also showcases the spirit of the One Family, which ceases to succumb to any situation and while the world has been facing a global challenge, the MI Paltan shall rise as One.

The campaign highlights the DNA of Mumbai Indians’ One Family values where fans are an essential part, urging the importance to not compromise on the need of the hour on personal safety protocols while joining their friends and family in celebration.

Talking about the campaign, Prateek Bhardwaj, CCO, Lowe Lintas said, “For Mumbai Indians, this campaign is a testament to the spirit of its fans. Like a tight-knit family, the Mumbai Indians squad and fans will stay connected despite maintaining distance. Despite all the restrictions, we’ll still find ways to celebrate. This campaign reassures our core fans that this IPL will bring as much joy as ever, just as long as we remember to be responsible.”

Credits:

Client: Hitesh Patel, Mehernaz Gazdar, Karishma Khodaiji, Hoshedar Gundevia, Harini Rana

Agency: Lowe Lintas Mumbai
Creative: Prateek Bhardwaj, Ramakrishnan Hariharan

Planning: Subramanyeswar (Subbu), Ajay Mishra

Account Management: Shantanu Sapre, Jay Ladhani

Production House: Third Floor PH

