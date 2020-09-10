Netflix launches ‘Just A Story Away’ campaign to highlight the power of storytelling

Stories are powerful. The series and films we watch bring out all sorts of different emotions, give us perspectives we’ve never seen before and even make us feel closer to each other. Netflix India’s latest campaign is led by the above insight.

The Crown reminded us that all families are the same. Guilty told us about the good that can happen when you stop caring about what the world thinks of you and instead focus on what you believe in. Sacred Games was a window into a world we knew so little of and brought us closer to understanding some people’s need for power. We wanted to be a little bit more like Chris Hemsworth in Extraction and that probably motivated some of us to work out. The list is endless. This is the premise behind Netflix helmed ‘Just A Story Away‘ campaign that launched in India today.

In the official blog, Eric Parolta, VP, Brand for Netflix mentions, “I first heard the phrase ‘we’re only one story away’ a couple of years ago from a colleague in the hallway, and it’s stuck in my head ever since. I knew it would resurface one day, and when we started working on this campaign almost a year ago, it felt like we had finally found the right moment.”

The words perfectly encapsulate the passion for storytelling that lies at the heart of what Netflix – and the creators we work with all over the world – are trying to bring to its members.



People have very different tastes and moods. But no matter who you are or where you are, we’re all only just a story away from seeing, feeling, and connecting more.

