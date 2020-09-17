Pinterest data shows need for positive content is higher than ever

Pinterest releases data on key searches and positive content consumption trends on the platform as people prepare for life in the new normal.

In the world of Pinterest, the start of September is a time known as Back to Life. It’s the time of the year when they observe people making small improvements, reset goals and habits and a fresh drive to stick to healthy routines. For 2020, a significant spike in ‘positivity’ (demand for positive content on Pinterest) can be seen reflecting in search trends. Life goals and travel plans are being replaced with personal projects, especially around home improvement and self-improvement.

Self-love and safe havens

With uncertainty around school and work, Gen Z Pinners are specifically looking for content to help stay positive and healthy. Pinterest has seen searches for mental health check-in go up by five times. Popular topics include ASMR food, mindful eating and photoshoot ideas, zen bedroom ideas, calming bedroom, feng shui bedroom layout, indie room and hippie bedroom decor. These reflect how young persons on the platform are trying to work on their own selves as well as immediate surroundings.

Life at home

The last few months have been difficult for people across the spectrum. Arguably one of the most significantly affected group is that of parents with young kids. They are juggling working from home, household chores as well as parental duties. Popular searches for which Pinterest saw a spike include mental health activities for children, occupational therapy for children and conscious parenting.

Reflecting on the need to bring order in life, millennial parents can be seen prioritising new schedules and routines. Searches around the schedule for children at home, daily routine schedule for children, children’s workout routine, animal yoga poses for children and indoor swings for children have gone up. Other popular keywords include carnival games for children and lava lamp experiments for children.

Rise in male Pinners

Pinterest data suggests that there has been a significant increase in the number of male Pinners, a jump of about 50% since last year. These men can be seen taking to the platform in search of homeschool inspiration as well as improvement projects.

Sprucing up home seems to be a key priority with a spike in broad searches around home improvement projects, DIY project screens and woodworking projects for children. The data further suggests how men are turning to Pinterest for mental and physical health support, searching with keywords around art therapy activities, workout routine for men and mental strength quotes.

