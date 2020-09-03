Brand posts reflect moods around PUBG ban

As PUBG joins the list of apps banned by the Indian Government, brand topical posts commemorate the event, highlight varied emotions.

After the Central Government announced a ban on PUBG and 117 other Chinese apps from being used in the country on Wednesday, a flurry of emotions could be seen unleashing in the online universe. People took to social media to express anguish as well as share amusement with the help of memes. Brand posts also popped up, as several joined creators in putting up creatives on the topic.

While some of the brands highlighted aspects of the game in the creatives, others expressed their willingness to be there for people as they deal with the loss of their favourite game. Some of the elements common across brand posts were chicken dinners, rhyming wordplays and witty puns.

KFC India

Swiggy India

MobiKwik

Milton

Dunzo

Parle-G

Cheelizza

cure.fit

Big Bazaar

Tata CLiQ

Surat City Traffic Police

Did we miss out on some PUBG brand posts that should be mentioned here? Do tell us in comments or write to us at content@socialsamosa.com.

Comments