What a beautiful game, Rahul Tewatia, say brands

After clinching a fantastic win for Rajasthan Royals, Rahul Tewatia found himself to be the star of praises, awe and brand creatives.

Everybody loves a story with a good ending, especially if the protagonist had to get over hurdles that tried hard to bog them down! There is something about the idea of a fallen warrior claiming victory, no? Such is the tale of Rahul Tewatia who helped his team, Rajasthan Royals score a win against Kings XI Punjab. Despite a slow start, he shone bright, much to the surprise and awe of fans. Soon, the celebrations around Rahul Tewatia started trickling in brand conversations and creatives.

Tinder showed interest in Rahul Tewatia’s relationship status, prompting Rajasthan Royals to take the conversation further by tagging his official handle. This was among the first conversations that started around the star cricketer. Many more followed, fuelled by his team’s official Twitter handle.

Sentiments around his performance were positive and congratulatory, brands looking for various hooks to put up relevant narratives. Brand creatives around Rahul Tewatia were quick to appear last night and the momentum kept going until late afternoon today.

It started with a good performance in a game that is being watched by many at the moment. The conversations were motivating and relevant. None of the brands jumped on the bandwagon for the sake of it. These creatives are an excellent example of topical moments that are multi-layered and valuable to those who leverage them right!

Tinder

Is Rahul Tewatia single? Asking for a friend. — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) September 27, 2020

@rahultewatia02 the nation wants to know 😬 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) September 27, 2020

Rajasthan Royals

Chennai Super Kings

Zomato India

Dunzo

Under 25 Dictionary

The Garlic Bread

Also Read: Brand posts reflect moods around PUBG ban

Great Punjab NX

Bank Bazaar

Paytm

Lalamove India

Paperboy.com

Did we miss on your favourite Rahul Tewatia brand creative? Do let us know in the comments or write to us at content@socialsamosa.com.

Comments