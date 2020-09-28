What a beautiful game, Rahul Tewatia, say brands
After clinching a fantastic win for Rajasthan Royals, Rahul Tewatia found himself to be the star of praises, awe and brand creatives.
Everybody loves a story with a good ending, especially if the protagonist had to get over hurdles that tried hard to bog them down! There is something about the idea of a fallen warrior claiming victory, no? Such is the tale of Rahul Tewatia who helped his team, Rajasthan Royals score a win against Kings XI Punjab. Despite a slow start, he shone bright, much to the surprise and awe of fans. Soon, the celebrations around Rahul Tewatia started trickling in brand conversations and creatives.
Tinder showed interest in Rahul Tewatia’s relationship status, prompting Rajasthan Royals to take the conversation further by tagging his official handle. This was among the first conversations that started around the star cricketer. Many more followed, fuelled by his team’s official Twitter handle.
Sentiments around his performance were positive and congratulatory, brands looking for various hooks to put up relevant narratives. Brand creatives around Rahul Tewatia were quick to appear last night and the momentum kept going until late afternoon today.
It started with a good performance in a game that is being watched by many at the moment. The conversations were motivating and relevant. None of the brands jumped on the bandwagon for the sake of it. These creatives are an excellent example of topical moments that are multi-layered and valuable to those who leverage them right!
Tinder
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
Zomato India
Dunzo
Under 25 Dictionary
The Garlic Bread
Great Punjab NX
Bank Bazaar
Paytm
Lalamove India
Paperboy.com
