Reddit introduces Inventory Types for advertisers

Reddit has announced the launch of Inventory Types, a new feature that offers advertisers three tiers of inventory to choose from, based on their individual campaign objectives, brand safety requirements, and targeting goals.

Reddit Inventory Types is an attempt to provide more flexibility, choice, and control over the type of content brands appear adjacent to and the audiences they reach.

While Reddit has previously offered the same set of inventory to all advertisers with universal brand safety controls, Inventory Types recognizes that no two advertisers are the same, and provides greater choice to meet these unique needs across three different tiers.

Starting today, Reddit will offer three tiers of inventory to accommodate different advertiser needs:

Expanded Inventory: Where advertisers can access Reddit’s maximum inventory pool and appear next to the broadest range of content. This new tier will open up more than 20% more communities for targeting, giving advertisers access to a significantly larger user base via inventory that continues to meet Reddit’s content standards

The Reddit recommended setting that provides balanced reach and protection to fit the needs of most advertisers Limited Inventory: In partnership with Oracle Data Cloud’s contextual intelligence, this tier provides strict brand safety measures with more controlled reach through an added layer of 3rd party verification that gives greater control to advertisers with brand suitability concerns

Regardless of the tier, Reddit’s strict platform, community, and campaign moderation system is foundational and applies to all Inventory Types. Ads on Reddit can only appear in communities on our hand-curated allowlist, and all advertisers will continue to have the choice to enable or disable comments on their ads, as well as exclude certain keywords and communities based on their individual preferences.

“Brand Safety has become a broader and more ubiquitous issue in recent months, and with good reason. With the sheer volume of content that appears across UGC platforms, it’s understandable that some advertisers desire enhanced control, while others are more comfortable with this environment,” said Reddit Chief Operating Officer, Jen Wong.

He adds, “Our new Inventory Types feature gives control directly to our advertisers, allowing them to tailor their targeting and adjacency approach to serve their campaign’s unique needs — whether that’s tapping into even more communities, or focusing on a more controlled reach. Whatever the need, we’re committed to empowering our advertisers with more options, without compromising results”.

