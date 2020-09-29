Rinki Sethi named the new information security head of Twitter
Twitter Inc appointed Rinki Sethi, a former information security executive at IBM, as its chief information security officer, the social media company said in a tweet on Monday.
Before joining Twitter, Rinki Sethi had previously worked as the vice president of information security at cyber-security firm Palo Alto Networks Inc, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Also Read: Twitter expands read before tweeting prompt globally
Reuters reported in July that Twitter, which had been without a security chief since December, stepped up its search in the weeks before the breach of high-profile accounts on its platform.
Earlier in July, the company had reported a breach where hackers accessed its internal systems to hijack some of the platform’s top voices including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden and reality TV star Kim Kardashian and used them to solicit digital currency.
This article was first published on Reuters.
