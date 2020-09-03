Shekhar Mhaskar quits Isobar India

In a LinkedIn post, Isobar India’s Chief Growth Officer Shekhar Mhaskar announced his departure from the organisation

Shekhar Mhaskar has been part of the organisation for over 4 years now and was elevated as Chief Growth Officer in June 2019. He was managing All-India P&L for Creative and Technology Services; P&L for all services in Mumbai.

Mhaskar has been part of the industry for over two decades and has worked with organisations like Ogilvy One, Cheil Worldwide, GroupM and IPG Brands in past.

In his 25 years of career, Mhaskar has worked in the industry has worked in all aspects of digital marketing, viz. digital media, technology, creative, content, MarTech, eCom, etc. and developed 360° business transformation interventions keeping digital at the core. The solutions pan across some of the biggest brands across IT, Telecom, FMCG, Banking, Entertainment, Beauty, Mobility, Fashion, etc., within India and around the globe.



In a LinkedIn post bidding adieu to his colleagues at Isobar, Mhaskar mentioned his decision to march on to explore uncharted territories and follow his passion.

