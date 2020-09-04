Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Parachute Advanced, HRX, JioSaavn & more

Here’s to another week of some impressive work from brands and agencies all over the world. Check out the social media campaigns that were rolled out this week.

Campaigns

Parachute Advanced pays lyrical ode to coconut

Parachute Advanced has come up with a lyrical ad campaign spot for World Coconut Day, highlighting the various uses and gifts of the fruit. Read more here.

Bausch + Lomb India urges positivity in latest corporate campaign

Created by Kinnect for Bausch + Lomb India, the digital campaign will comprise multiple ad films drawing parallels between lenses and perspectives. Read more here.

Ford promotes Freestyle via JioSaavn partnership & Google Search innovations

Ford India has adopted a fun and quirky way to market Freestyle Flair by influencing search behavior on Google and through exclusive Freestyle playlists on JioSaavn. Read more here.

Long Reads

Brand Saga: Taking a trip down the memory lane with ‘Boom Boom Boomer’

It’s been more than two decades since the Boomer Man first appeared on our TV screens. We delve into the Boomer advertising journey which has been as magical as its memories. Read more here.

Inside: Ekla Cholo Re – Tata Structura’s content marketing campaign with SVF

‘Ekla Cholo Re’, presented by SVF Brands, powered by TATA Structura is a celebration of the unbreakable spirit of the para-athletes. We speak to both to dwell deeper in its making and conceptualization. Read more here.

Inside: #WeOweYou: Reliance Jewels & Scarecrow M&C Saatchi’s musical ‘Aabhar’ for customers

Social Samosa gets in conversation with Reliance Jewels and Scarecrow M&C Saatchi to explore what went behind the making of the brand’s latest campaign- We Owe You. Read more here

Celebrity brands: The Big B of social media…

As the Shahenshah continues to capture millions of hearts, we trace the Amitabh Bachchan social media strategy – that makes him the Big B of the digital world too. Read more here.

Celebrity brands: Shraddha Kapoor – a social media play of varied hues

Through this week’s celebrity brand segment, we attempt to dissect the Shraddha Kapoor social media strategy – one of the new-age actors, also popular with Gen Z amongst others, in recent times. Read more here.

Scroll through

Campaigns dedicated to teachers that keep the torch of knowledge burning

Turning the page to a syllabus that shaped our future, the whiteboard today will project campaigns devoted to the ones who enlighten our world – our teachers. Read more here.

#TurnItUp with HRX Campaigns for an athletic boost

HRX campaigns move to an upbeat rhythm, the kind of tone that makes you want to get off your ass, put on your athleisure, and start running or working out. Read more here.

When sports personalities scored in the advertising world

Celebrating the pride of India, with few notable campaigns that hit the spotlight on sports professionals that tested limits, overcame constraints, and opened up new horizons. Read more here

Brand posts reflect moods around PUBG ban

As PUBG joins the list of apps banned by the Indian Government, brand topical posts commemorate the event, highlight varied emotions. Read more here

Global Samosa

New Wix campaign addresses ad frequency criticism

Taking cues from a curated list of negative comments they have received on YouTube, Wix came up with a new ad in response. Read more here

Camden Town Brewery integrates TV & digital to create an interactive campaign

Launched for Champions League, the TVC-led Camden Town Brewery campaign encourages viewers to scan the QR code displayed in ad spot to get free beer. Read more here.

