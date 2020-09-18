Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Milk Bikis, Engineer’s day & more

Here’s to another week of some impressive work from brands and agencies all over the world. Check out the social media campaigns that were rolled out this week.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features Milk Bikis’ launching long format campaign for Tamil Nadu market, Engineer’s Day brand posts celebrating the thinkers & doers, Brand saga: Prega News, and more.

Campaigns

Haldiram’s harps on nostalgia to push Indian sweets for festive season

Haldiram's festive campaign conceived by Lowe Lintas Bangalore revives the tradition of celebrating with sweets.

Milk Bikis’ launches long format campaign for Tamil Nadu market

Milk Bikis & You, the recent brand campaign celebrates the brand's association with Tamil Nadu for over 4 decades depicted through 'Semiya and Bonda' & their unbreakable bond of childhood friendship.

adidas joins Fit India Freedom Race with global event

As part of the Fit India Movement launched by PM Modi, inspiring India to keep moving, adidas promoted its virtual race with the help of influencers.

Tata Tiscon releases The Build 3.0 on Engineer’s Day

Supported by Wunderman Thompson Kolkata, Tata Tiscon has released the third edition of The Build, a series that celebrates the lives of engineers.

OnePlus’ ‘United By Hope’ highlights the power of community building

Shot on OnePlus, the documentary provides authentic stories of 12 individuals and how the power of community and hope helps humanity sail through the tide of the pandemic.

Paytm ropes in Kokilaben to raise awareness against fraudsters

New Paytm campaign features a fiery Kokilaben explaining how not to fall for fraudsters calling in to help with expired KYCs.

DSM India roots for immunity in the second leg of Project Streedhan

DSM India's 'Sehat Ki Tijori' campaign, urges women to stock their vault of health with nutritious food and to view it as a lifetime investment.

Budweiser 0.0 & Lionel Messi team up to inspire fans this football season

Budweiser 0.0 announced a long-term partnership with global football icon Lionel Messi. The brand is celebrating his journey to the pinnacle of global football, defined by his commitment and relentless determination to both his teammates and craft.

Long Reads

Celebrity Brands: Kartik Aaryan, the guy-next-door hits it off on social media

This segment of celebrity brands captures the social media strategy of a new-age actor, Kartik Aaryan who attempts to connect with his fans through monologues, quirks & humor.

Brand Saga: Prega News, a journey of progressive approach towards pregnancy

Bringing 'good news' to the to-be-mothers, Prega News has established itself as a reliable brand with a modern approach. We take a look at Prega News advertising journey & its role in brand building.

Inside: What’s changing with Avon’s new identity?

Watch Me Now, says Avon. We talk to Swati Jain, Marketing Director, Avon India to piece together the transformation the brand is going through with their new identity.

Scroll through

COVID-19: A glance through lockdown and pandemic campaigns from Africa

The indigenous Campaigns from Africa features new ways of communicating precautionary measures, traditional experiences turning virtual, and a lot more.

Poetic verses, where brand integrations and creative storytelling merges

Turning the page to the times when poetry was used by brands to turn recommendations to soulful expressions. Browsing through poetry brand campaigns that drew attention and instilled affection.

Topicals & Trends

Ozone Day brand posts prompt us to preserve Earth’s protective layer

Ozone Day brand posts apprise about the pronounced nature of Earth's protective shield with creative transmissions.

Engineer’s Day brand posts that celebrate the thinkers & doers

The blueprint filled with Engineers Day brand posts designed to revel this profession significant to sustain and some humorous takes around the job's relatable scenes.

