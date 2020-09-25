Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Flipkart, IPL Brand Collaborations 2020, & more

Here’s to another week of some impressive work from brands and agencies all over the world. Check out the social media campaigns that were rolled out this week.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features Flipkart launching #WheresTheF campaign, Facebook with its next phase of ‘More Together’ campaign, Celebrity brands- Dhoni, Brand saga- ENO, and more.

Campaigns

BalleBaazi’s Indian T20 Anthem gives an Ode to its Cricket Crazy Audience

BalleBaazi.com created a foot-tapping rap anthem for cricket fans in the country in the background of the IPL 2020 fervor. Read more here.

Flipkart’s finally Got the F – Interesting #WheresTheF Twitter mystery solved by Samsun

Flipkart’s #WheresTheF campaign creates intrigue on Twitter, with influencers, brands, and users pondering over the missing letter. Read more here.

CarDekho’s new campaign celebrates The Everyday Hero

Created by Leo Burnett India for CarDekho, The Everyday Hero campaign champions the cause of personal mobility as cities undergo unlock. Read more here.

Mumbai Indians calls for responsible celebration as One Family

Conceptualized by Lowe Lintas, the new Mumbai Indians campaign urges people to not compromise on safety in the name of celebration. Read more here.

Facebook launches next phase of More Together campaign for cricket season

The latest edition of Facebook’s More Together campaign highlights the power of connections and the possibilities that open up when people come together. Read more here.

#VoteResponsibly: Absolut says Vote First, Drink Second

To encourage Americans to vote responsibly in the upcoming elections, Vodka brand Absolut has launched a new campaign, ‘Vote First, Drink Second’. Read more here.

Long Reads

Brand Saga: ENO – An advertising legacy that made the 6-seconds relief formula famous

From solving the ’embarrassing’ acidity issues in just seconds to giving us ads to remember for decades, the ENO advertising journey in India deserves to be told. Read more here.

Celebrity Brands: Dhoni – Captain cool of social media

With celebrity brands this week, we traverse through the Dhoni social media journey, a testament to the fact that if you’re genuine, popularity & love follows across platforms. Read more here.

Inside: Cadbury Silk’s content marketing campaign – Does Sang Rahiyo hit all the checkboxes?

‘Sang Rahiyo‘ call it an ad campaign or an age-old smart product placement tactic? Social Samosa gets talking to the makers and industry experts who examine the latest Cadbury Silk ‘I Missed You’ campaign. Read more here.

[Editor’s Note] Brand Saga: The story of stories that made Indian brands ageless…

We have been capturing brand advertising journeys, every Thursday since over a year now & thought its time you know, why we did it. So, here’s presenting the saga behind Brand Saga. Read more here.

A consolidated list of IPL Brand Collaborations 2020

Here’s presenting a comprehensive list of IPL Brand Collaborations 2020 that features sponsors and partners associated with the league and individual teams. Read more here.

Scroll through

Campaigns promoting IPL through the years: What shaped ‘India ka Tyohaar’

Traversing through some of the best announcement campaigns by one of the most attended, most followed, and highly viewed cricket leagues in the world – IPL. Read more here.

Turn back and take a look at the best of Kareena Kapoor campaigns

The eminent endorsements by Kareena Kapoor Khan are brilliant in three departments – good campaigns, good campaigns, and good campaigns. Read more here.

Can you smell the love of Chai?

Stop streaming, and start sipping the steaming National Chai Day brand posts, served with love as passionate as the love of tea. Read more here.

