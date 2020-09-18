Social Media News Round-Up: YouTube Shorts & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our weekly roundup of Social Media News this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by Facebook introducing Business Suite – a hub of tools and resources, the launch of YouTube Shorts, and more.

Facebook improves automotive inventory ads

The automotive inventory ads designed for the automobile industry will now be available on the mobile-optimized shopping experience on Facebook. Read more here.

Facebook India announces SMB Grants and Gift Cards

Facebook shared new initiatives to support small businesses in India as they continue to face economic uncertainties in the wake of the pandemic. Read more here.

Facebook Messenger launches Watch Together

Facebook Messenger has announced the launch of Watch Together, a way to view Facebook Watch videos with friends and family and see their reactions in real-time over Messenger video calls and Messenger Rooms. Read more here.

Instagram may roll out clickable links for captions

As discovered through a patent submission, Instagram users may soon be able to add clickable links to their captions in exchange for a fee. Read more here.

Twitter users go into a frenzy over the Like animation for #AppleEvent

While ‘Time Flies’, this year’s #AppleEvent has been a widely discussed topic for several reasons since last night, the most talked about is the Twitter Like animation. Read more here.

Pinterest data shows need for positive content is higher than ever

Pinterest releases data on key searches and positive content consumption trends on the platform as people prepare for life in the new normal. Read more here.

YouTube releases new tools to help advertisers drive results at scale

With expanded reach planning solutions and advanced contextual targeting, YouTube hopes to help advertisers reach customers in the right contexts. Read more here.

YouTube launches beta version of Shorts

YouTube Shorts is a short-form video tool for users to directly create and share up to 15 seconds long videos on the platform. Read more here.

Facebook adds an option to test posts in Creator Studio

The Facebook Test Posts feature finds the best performing variation of a post and publishes that post to the whole of the creator’s audience. Read more here.

Facebook launches Business Suite

The Facebook Business Suite is hub a of tools and resources required to manage and boost businesses across Facebook apps, available across mobile, and desktop. Read more here.

