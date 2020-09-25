Soothe Healthcare appoints Samta Datta as General Manager, Marketing

As a part of the new role, Samta Datta will spearhead the company’s marketing function for all its leading brands- Paree, Pariz, and Super Cutes diaper.

Soothe Healthcare announced the appointment of Samta Datta, as the new General Manager, Marketing, as a part of the expansion of its management team. The appointment comes after a series of senior and leadership recruitments in recent months across other key verticals demonstrating the company’s expanding charter and commitment to its growth strategy.

As a part of her role, Datta will spearhead the company’s marketing function for all its leading brands- Paree, Pariz, and Super Cutes diaper.

Datta comes with over 16 years of experience in senior leadership roles at companies such as GREY Worldwide, McCann-Erickson, Ogilvy, and Lowe Lintas. She also did a stint at B2B media firm United Business media, where she led the marketing function. Her last assignment was with GoAir, where she was General Manager, Brand and Marketing.

In addition to the marketing function, Samta will also be managing internal and external communication, for Soothe Healthcare as a thought leader within the category.

Commenting on her appointment, Sahil Dharia, Founder & Chief Executive, Soothe Healthcare, said “Besides her expertise in understanding FMCG brands, Samta has a blend of dynamic thinking and drive, to translate the vision into reality, which is few of the core values at Soothe Healthcare. Her capabilities will add immense value to Soothe that is slowly becoming a name to reckon with in the feminine hygiene space”

Samta Datta, General Manager, Marketing, Soothe Healthcare, said, “I am thrilled to be part of the team that is responsibly innovating in feminine care category. Brand Paree has the intent & potential to expand and transform the category in India. I look forward to building this road ahead”.

