Music, Meet Podcasts: Spotify launches new Global campaign

Spotify has launched a global campaign in 23 markets to push their podcast offerings and inspire users to leverage the power of audio.

To highlight the variety of podcasts available on the platform, Spotify has launched a global campaign — Music, Meet Podcasts. Live in 23 markets, the campaign would include a series of digital videos featuring artists and podcasters including Tove Lo, Calvin Harris, Michelle Obama and Esther Perel. It will run across social, digital and OOH.

The campaign includes an animated film, ‘Same But Different’, which demonstrates the role of audio in the digital life of a person. It is slated to run on broadcast in 16 markets globally. India is not included in the scope of this global campaign. Here, Spotify seems to be focussing more prominently on promoting playlists, new albums, celebrity features, and regional and K-pop offerings.

Last month, Spotify India was working closely with Diljit Dosanjh to promote his new album, G.O.A.T. as well as #ListeningPartyWithDiljit.

Recently, they also released two localised ad campaigns to promote local and thematic playlists, featuring Anil Kapoor and Nagarjuna.

With the global and regional campaigns, Spotify continues to tailor their communication and marketing efforts according to the products that work in a market and the needs of the consumers there.

