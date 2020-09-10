Suicide Prevention Campaigns that are offering a helping hand year after year

Every 40 seconds someone dies by suicide globally, according to WHO, and many more attempts are made. These global campaigns intend to prioritize suicide prevention as a public health issue.

Several of the campaigns raise awareness about the scenarios a suicidal individual may go through, the negatives that surround the act, and how we can act on suicide prevention.

Globally, an estimated 8,00,000 people die by suicide every year, and it is the leading cause of death among young people from 15 to 29 years of age.

Social, psychological, cultural, and other factors can lead to suicidal behavior, but unlike terminal diseases that have no cure, suicides can be prevented, but suicides and mental health are often less prioritized, not just in India, but in several other countries too.

Reportedly, India only has 9,000 psychiatrists or one doctor for every 1,00,000 people. Healthcare in rural areas for both physical and mental health is still not as accessible. But death by suicide in rural areas is fairly common.

Farmers’ suicide in India is a national catastrophe that has sustained for decades and has grown during the pandemic. Indebtedness, social constructs, poor government policies, corruption in subsidies, and crop failure are cited to be some of the most common reasons for Farmers’ suicides.

“The lockdowns have destroyed us. Every month someone commits suicide here”, said Nirmal Singh, a farmer, in a report by The NY Times reporting the death by suicide of Randhir Singh, a farmer that became the victim of lockdown.

The Farmer’s Family, created by Taproot India(then) for The Times Of India, depicts a scenario that a family the farmer leaves behind goes through.

The campaign that was a part of a charitable initiative, was written by Santosh Padhi & Pallavi Chakravarti, creative directed by Agnello Dias & Santosh Padhi, directed by Razneesh Ghai, with music by Dhruv Ghanekar, and the production house Asylum Films.

Exam pressure and failure is another claimant of lives. Three students died by suicide after failing the NEET exam in June, another student’s death by suicide due to exam pressure was reported today.

Every hour one student commits suicide in India, according to NCRB. Around the world too, exam pressure, and failure are the primary causes of suicide among the younger generations.

The campaigns such as A Message To All Parents by Tata Tea, and 수험생 여러분, 긴 시간 고생 많으셨습니 by EBS, describe how parents can help their kids not get crushed under the pressure.

Not being able to seek help, and having difficulty talking about their emotional distress or turmoil, is a behavioral trait that several suicidal individuals suffer.

More global campaigns that seek suicide prevention convey what others can do for them, and what the person facing such thoughts can do themselves.

The Farmer’s Family – The Times Of India

수험생 여러분, 긴 시간 고생 많으셨습니 – EBS

Émile – Jorge M. Rodrigo Ad Studio

Brings It Back – Pedigree

A Message To All Parents – Tata Tea

Choose To Stay – The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints

I Want You To – Canadian Mental Health Association

The Movember Foundation – Suicide Notes Talk Too Late

The Lost Ashes – Youth Mental Health Matters X Opening Up

Don’t Skip a Suicidal Person – Centre de Prevention du Suicide

Whatever Gets You Talking – American Foundation for Suicide Prevention X Jed Foundation

When Loneliness Calls – Zavarovalnica Sava

