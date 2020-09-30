Sundaram Mutual launches digital campaign to announce Bluechip Fund

To illustrate strength, size and agility with reference to Sundaram Bluechip Fund, the campaign draws a sumo wrestling metaphor.

Sundaram Mutual has announced the launch of its new open-ended equity scheme, Sundaram Bluechip Fund. This New Fund Offer (NFO) is an open-ended equity scheme predominantly investing in large-cap bluechip stocks. To illustrate this new equity scheme, Sundaram Mutual launched a digital-first campaign, which takes a creative approach of showing a Sumo wrestler.

The idea behind choosing a sumo wrestler is that the fund is a large-cap one and the fund represents strength, size and agility just like a sumo wrestler himself. To lead up to the campaign, the brand put out a few teasers with the hashtag #SomethingBigIsComing for followers to expect a Sumo sized surprise from Sundaram Mutual. The campaign took off on September 17 across multiple channels including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. The idea was loud and clear — #SizeMatters.

Additionally, to tap into the trend of the IPL during this period Sundaram also created a video leveraging the cricketing aspect of this fund. Tapping into the fact that big hits are required to win the large games and the size aspect always matters. In a similar way, one would need a large scale fund in their portfolio because Size Matters! Sundaram Mutual also leveraged various formats to make the users aware about the information and USPs of the fund through Live webinars, videos, informative posts on social, Live Q&A sessions, Engagement stories and posts, etc.

Commenting on the launch of Sundaram Bluechip Fund, Sunil Subramaniam, Managing Director, Sundaram Mutual said, “The challenging economic circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the importance of reducing the volatility in an equity investor’s portfolio without giving up the prospect of inflation-beating returns. A Bluechip Large Cap offering is ideally suited to meet this requirement. Long term growth prospects for India look quite positive in the context of our Demographic Dividend and the business opportunities from an ageing China. Foreign Institutional Investors are expected to continue investing in our markets thus imparting stability to the Large Cap space,” he added.

Also commenting on the launch on the Sundaram Bluechip Fund Suneil Chawla, Co-founder of Social Beat stated “Excited to continue partnering with Sundaram Mutual in their digital-first NFO for the Sundaram Bluechip Fund. With many prospective investors spending a significant part of their time online, the campaign has been tailored to reach different investor segments and help them make the right investment decision. The campaign Size Matters has resonated very well with investors and we are delighted with the response.”

Stock selection will be based on a three-pronged framework of Quality – of Management, of Business model and of Financials. Portfolio construction will be a blend of bottom-up stock picking with top-down selection based on sectoral and macro trends. The fund can invest up to 20% of assets in midcaps.

Sundaram Bluechip Fund will be managed by Rahul Baijal – Senior Fund Manager –Equity and S. Krishnakumar, CIO – Equity.

