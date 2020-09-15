Tata Tiscon releases The Build 3.0 on Engineer’s Day

Supported by Wunderman Thompson Kolkata, Tata Tiscon has released the third edition of The Build, a series that celebrates the lives of engineers.

Conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, and produced by Made in Calcutta, The Build film series focuses on the often-neglected role of engineers in our daily lives. From humble everyday things to large existential infrastructures, be it high-rises, bridges, innovative architecture or smart technology, all become a reality because of the innovative minds that tirelessly work behind the scenes.

The first film in the series was released in 2018, highlighting the camaraderie between an endearing engineer and his NRI friend. In the third edition, the team has focussed on the impact of COVID-19 and the pandemic, highlighting how small engineering-related solutions can help simplify lives and bring people close despite the distance.

Also Read: DSM India roots for immunity in the second leg of Project Streedhan

“Engineers are an integral part of our world at Tata Steel and it is our endeavour to nurture, upskill and promote the budding talent in this field. I am happy to see how brand Tata Tiscon has developed ‘The Build Series’ as a mark of this very commitment, expressed through light-hearted, emotional stories,” remarks Sarvesh Kumar, Chief of Marketing BPRS-B2C, Tata Steel.

The Build, 2018

The Build, 2019

“Tata Tiscon Engineer’s Day film, has become one of the most awaited high points in the brand’s calendar. We started this series three years back and are delighted to find audiences eagerly anticipating the film every year. The Tata Tiscon brand stands for the ‘joy of building’ and through these films, we celebrate the engineers who ‘build’ our nation,” says Vijay Jacob, SVP and Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata.

Arjun Mukherjee, VP & ECD, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, adds, “These films are more than just creative assignments for us, it is our tribute to the nation builders who work in silence yet their craft helps us to make all the noise!”

Comments