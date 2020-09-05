Teachers’ Day 2020: Pandemic makes way for gratitude-filled brand campaigns

Brands campaigns and creatives around Teachers’ Day 2020 reflect the need to thank all those who taught us something as we braved the various stages of the lockdown.

As people withdrew from public spaces and took shelter in homes, the four walls pretty much became their world. It was a sudden shift in space as well as perspective, one that left people seeking guidance to understand and navigate through uncharted waters. In such times, family members and the internet took the form of mentors in varied ways. Teachers’ Day 2020 brand campaigns reflect these emotions in all their glory.

The food blogger whose recipe got you a special smile from granny, the artist who taught you the different ways to use chalk paint, the creator whose podcast helped you make sense of things and the frontline workers who became a testament of selflessness are all teachers you discovered this year. The situations might not have been ideal but the bond and gratitude are surely heartwarming!

A lot changed this year with respect to formal education institutions. Classrooms turned virtual and lessons, video calls. The change in dynamic was unprecedented and it took a lot on the part of educators as well as students to keep the boat rowing. Along the way, plenty of moments made their mark felt as memories worth cherishing despite the dread of 2020.

Here are some of the best Teachers’ Day 2020 brand campaigns.

Weikfield

MTV India

Nihar Shanti Amla

Mankind Pharma

Ampersand Group

BYJU’S

Cadbury Dairy Milk India

Vh1 India

Pepsi India

Tinder India

Asian Paints

McDonald’s India

Shoppers Stop

Fevikwik

Camlin India

Dunzo

Ford India

Croma Retail

Domino’s Pizza India

Sony Pictures Networks India

Tata Sky Binge

Subway India

