The Marcom Avenue wins NYC Games’ digital marketing mandate

The Marcom Avenue has bagged the digital media duties of NYC Games, an e-commerce platform where gamers can select from a range of gaming consoles, games, and accessories.

As a part of the mandate, The Marcom Avenue will lead the digital transformation for NYC Games, beginning with a refreshed website design, enhanced content, and capabilities for an individual business website, and digital marketing efforts.

As the partner agency, The Marcom Avenue will closely work with NYC Games’ key managers to infuse user experience, enhance interface design and brand experience with fresh thinking for social media, charting out the brand’s overall social media journey.

Neha Ghassan Anwer, Director, NYC Games, said, “We are evolving with the changing times to resonate with gamers from all across the world. And, in this transformational journey, The Marcom Avenue fits right where we want them with their very talented team. They have displayed a clear understanding of our business and appear equipped to meet our aspirations head-on with fresh insights and thinking for the brand.”

Commenting on this, Divanshi Gupta, Director of The Marcom Avenue, said, “NYC Games is a one-of-a-kind platform that aims to lead the e-commerce gaming space with their ne plus ultra offerings. We will work on designing the brand’s entire digital experience and use every touchpoint to generate momentum for the business. We are excited to take on this challenge and help the brand achieve their digital goals.”

