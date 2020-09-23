Tinder rolls out new feature ‘Passions’

Passions, which can be added by editing your profile, are added with the intention of helping members share more about themselves easily.

Tinder members can connect and talk more easily when they share the same experiences, interests, and hobbies. Passions has been introduced on Tinder to help members share more about themselves effortlessly.

This feature allows members to select a maximum of 5 Passions and a minimum of 3 Passions, so you don’t have to choose between Biryani or Maggi, because Tinder knows it’s near impossible to choose.

“With Passions, we’re excited to give our members an easy way to connect with their potential matches by highlighting their interests. We hope that these will lead to more connections and spark conversations during a time when many of us are craving a change in routine and someone new to talk to” added a Tinder spokesperson.

Here’s how it works:

Open Tinder and tap the profile icon Tap the pencil icon by your profile photo Scroll down and select “Passions” Select Passions to add to your profile. Note: You can select a maximum of 5 Passions, but you need a minimum of 3 Tap “Done” to save your changes

