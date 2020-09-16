Unacademy elevates Karan Shroff as Chief Marketing Officer

Unacademy today elevated Karan Shroff (Vice President of Marketing) to the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this new role, Karan will lead marketing for the Unacademy group while elevating the marketing efforts to achieve Unacademy’s vision of democratizing education.

Karan Shroff joined Unacademy in mid of 2019 as the Vice President of Marketing and led the marketing efforts including performance marketing, brand management among others. Shroff spearheaded various popular marketing initiatives with the goal of building brand awareness about Unacademy and the benefits of online education.

Some of the initiatives include the ‘Let’s Crack It’ campaign that included three TVCs and a catchy anthem to motivate learners across the nation. The anthem went on to garner over 34M views on YouTube, the TVCs received over 100M views on YouTube and the campaign resulted in a 40% increase in brand search and a 20% increase in app downloads.

This was followed by the popular initiative launched in early 2020 and was accelerated during the lockdown, Legends on Unacademy. Through this initiative, various well-known personalities took Live Classes on the platform to share their life journeys, motivate and encourage the learners to continue working towards cracking their dreams. Some of these names were Jonty Rhodes, Brian Lara, Brett Lee, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Saurav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, Jimmy Wales, Randi Zuckerberg, Abhijit Banerjee, Kevin O’Leary, Sudha Murthy, Mary Kom, and others. Each of these classes saw over 20,000 learners participating to learn from the legends.

Initiatives that were educational content focused like the virtual Summits for UPSC, CAT, and other exam categories witnessed over 50,000 learners in attendance.

