Virgin Media campaign celebrates various hues of romance under pandemic

Created by adam&everywhereDDB, Stay in love, stay connected is the third campaign released by Virgin Media to depict life under lockdown.

The Stay in love, stay connected Virgin Media campaign features stories of romantic connections, as they are being experienced under the lockdown. From cat selfies to virtual musical duets, to falling asleep together on a video call — dating is depicted in the digital era through a series of real-life inspired snapshots, to the upbeat soundtrack of Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘I really like you’.

With media planned and bought by Manning Gottlieb OMD, the film will be supported by OOH, radio, and digital media which bring to life how Virgin Media speeds enable an instant connection.

Previously, the brand has released two campaigns under the lockdown: Stay home, stay safe, stay connected and Stay singing, stay dancing, stay connected.

Cilesta Van Doorn, Executive Director of Brand and Marketing at Virgin Media said, “By tapping into the new normal and the accelerated importance of staying connected, our new film shows a series of relationships blossom online and the evolving role that tech has in helping people find love, and stay in love.”

“This was our third instalment of the Stay Connected series, where we looked to transition away from a UGC-only approach. Instead, we put the focus back on shooting the scenes, albeit with the current restrictions in place,” added Paul Knott, Creative Director at adam&eveDDB.

