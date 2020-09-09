WFH Diaries Leaders of Tomorrow: Ep 14 ft Anant Anshumal

Anant Anshumal, Business Manager, Brandscope gives us a glimpse into his WFH space and how he spends his entire day working from home.

In a room which sparks more of a 90s vibes with antique furniture and a lot of books, BRandscope’s Anant Anshumal has set up his workstation where, like most of us, he spends most of his time working. “And whatever time is left I invest myself in reading books and listen to some music,” shares Anshumal.

Anshuman further adds that he hasn’t redone much of the furniture because it’s been in the families for years and it gives him that 90s wala vibe and that he absolutely loves it.

“It’s very important to have a routine and even today I get up at 6 am in the morning and go out for a walk. I come back, freshen up and start off my day. I believe it helps you in getting into the right frame of mind and it also enhances your productivity,” he asserts.

Anshuman logs in at around 9 am and the first thing he does is preparing his TDL followed by multiple calls and virtual meetings because that’s the only way we can interact today with the clients. “Also, there are briefs that keep coming in from the clients’ end, and work and brainstorm on those briefs- that’s pretty much how I spend my day,” he notes.

Watch the video to know-how in-between zoom calls which according to him are ‘important’, Anshuman also walks into the kitchen to do ‘bartan’ duties sometimes.

