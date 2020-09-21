WFH Diaries Leaders of Tomorrow: Ep 20 ft Ankita Chauhan

Ankita Chauhan, Group Head- Strategy, Tonic Worldwide shares a glimpse of her WFH Diaries as she enjoys family time while balancing work.

WFH has been anything but easy, for Tonic Worldwide’s Ankita Chauhan. In the initial few weeks with all the calls & coordination, WFH being a long term set up seemed nearly impossible.

Chauhan vividly remembers the first pitch that they put together during the lockdown and the number of rehearsals and mock tests the team had to go through to make sure there are no glitches. “But with time I think we managed to do really great work together. It opened up so many possibilities in terms of working with clients of different cities, and collaborations have seen a different phase altogether, that has been a real upside,” she shares.

Chauhan is quick to point out that where she found the sanity that helped her manage these times – the mantra being sticking to a schedule. Having a strict time to start your day, for calls, virtual team meetings, et al.

Mental Health has also been a topic that she recently has been spending time on while adopting meditation and practicing daily workouts to keep a balance with work.

“I am thankful to our leadership team because during this period we have had the opportunity to participate in a lot of workshops. A lot of training has happened which has helped us keep up to date and connected,” she adds.

Watch the video to know why she is thankful for the lockdown and WFH phase which has come with great family time and to do things we always thought we never had time for.

