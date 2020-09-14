WFH Diaries Leaders of Tomorrow: Ep 17 ft Deep Rashmi

Spencer Johnson’s ‘The Present’ has kept DAN Consult’s Deep Rashmi busy these days while she manages her work from home call duty.

“When the entire crisis started I thought it would last for only 15-20 days so I didn’t do anything different initially. But when it lasted for more than a month, I realized that it was a great opportunity for me to not only upgrade my skills but also my health and personality. So now I try to read a little more,” shares Deep Rashmi, Business Analyst, DAN Consult.

Apart from finding time to read books and work, Rashmi makes sure to take some time out for regular exercise and workout. “I have taken short online courses too. So I believe that in this 2.0 version I and you will come out of this crisis and be a much better version of myself,” she adds.

Also, these times have made her realize not only the importance of her family but her DAN Consult team too.

She shares further, “We not only talk everyday but we also have fun Fridays where we share and discuss each other’s week and play games which keep us sane. This makes me realize that everyone is going through the same thing and weare all in this together.”

Watch the video to know why does the thought of “Kabhi Kabhi lagta hai apun hi chef hai” runs through Rashmi’s mind as soon as she hears ‘Khaana’.

Comments