WFH Diaries Leaders of Tomorrow: Ep 9 ft Jayesh Verma

Merkle Sokrati’s Jayesh Verma is all for staying home but also misses his colleagues and daily office meetings.

The latest episode of WFH Diaries Leaders of Tomorrow traverses through Jayesh Verma, Manager- Business Strategy- Merkle Sokrati’s work from home routine and how he is upgrading his skills each day.

“I like being at home and eating home-cooked food whole day, spending time with my family but at the same, I miss my colleagues, the rigorous brainstorming sessions, and office meetings,” shares Verma.

He highlights that all the above things are now just confined to team calls, Zoom meetings, Whatsapp messages. But the one good thing about the WFH phase for him is that after watching numerous home workout videos on Youtube he is finally got to an exercise routine. “So in the morning I do some sort of cardio, yoga or meditation and in the evening I do a complete home workout,” he adds.

Apart from that, Verma quips that the weekends are completely clueless and hectic for him as there is no option of going out and it’s just going from one room to another, watch any random series or video call your friends, reading et al.

“But I have developed a new habit and investing close to 6-7 hours per weekend in learning a new skill in enhancing my existing skills. I just hope I will stick to it,” he asserts.

Watch the video to know more about his mixed feelings for the new normal.

Comments