WFH Diaries Leaders of Tomorrow: Ep 16 ft Saad Qureshi

Leading some of the key accounts, especially in the Performance domain at iProspect India, Saad Qureshi is also busy doing ‘jhaadu-pocha’ twice a day while working from home.

For Saad Qureshi, Strategist- Paid Media, iProspect India, WFH has been a crazy and big phenomenon in recent times where no one knew one day you might be going to office and then another day you will have to work completely from home for months.

“I have maintained the normalcy. For instance, I get up early and dedicate an hour to understand what are the key things which are lined up or maybe to plan out my day in terms of what are the things that I can take up,” he mentions.

Somewhere between 9-10 AM, he grabs a little breakfast and then goes on video calls and team meetings. In the middle of the day, he scrolls through some news on what’s happening around, especially sports because that’s something he follows closely and serves as a little break for him.

He shares further, “One thing that the WFH culture has done is that you are spending more time with your family. I get some good amount of time to spend with my nieces which I utilize in playing with them in the latter part of the day because that’s the kind of refresher you need. It helps you to make your day lighter.”

Amidst planning his day and catching up with the team, Qureshi also missed the office lunches and hopes to resort back to that normalcy soon. Watch the video to know how his day pans out.

