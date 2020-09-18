WFH Diaries Leaders of Tomorrow: Ep 19 ft Utsav Chaudhary

The latest episode of WFH Diaries Leaders of Tomorrow edition traces the work from home journey of Utsav Chaudhary, Copy Supervisor, Dentsu One.

“I am extremely relieved that ab mujhe subeh 8.30 baje Rajiv Chowk se Metro nahi pakadni padegi,” says Dentsu One’s Utsav Chaudhary as he shares his daily routine with Social Samosa.

Now that he is not spending 2-3 hours every day on traveling, Chaudhary is utilizing those extra hours quite well. He adds, “I am very fond of reading. But once I started working due to paucity of time, I could not fit in reading into my schedule. It sure happened on weekends but that gap – it wasn’t really fitting that well in my life.”.

If he is not working, one will definitely find Chaudhary reading a book, playing football or Formula1 game. Perhaps so because he believes that reading is a medium to travel to places where you can’t be present physically. So he is kind of am traveling a lot while working from home.

According to Chaudhary, his productivity has increased two-fold during this phase. “Because now I don’t crib much about those 3 hours that I spent in the metro which I would have used for something else. I am also watching a lot of movies and playing games,” he quips.

Although like most of us he misses the office brainstorming sessions with his team and wishes to resume it soon since it’s not the same virtually.

“I am also a very lazy person and I think this is the best possible scenario for people like me. The naps after virtual long meetings are the best,” Chaudhary shares.

Watch the video to know which book is he currently binging on and in which part of India he is mentally.

