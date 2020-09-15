YouTube launches beta version of Shorts

YouTube Shorts is a short-form video tool for users to directly create and share up to 15 seconds long videos on the platform.

To encourage and support short-form content on the platform, YouTube has launched YouTube Shorts. It’s being built as a new short-form video tool for creators and artists who want to shoot and share catchy videos using their mobile phones. Over the next few days, an early beta version of YouTube Shorts will be rolled out with a handful of new creation tools to be tested out by the users.

“This is an early version of the product, but we’re releasing it now to bring you — our global community of users, creators and artists — on our journey with us as we build and improve Shorts. We’ll continue to add more features and expand to more countries in the coming months as we learn from you and listen to your feedback,” says Chris Jaffe, Vice President of Product Management, YouTube.

Shorts can be used by creators to express themselves in 15 seconds or less. The YouTube team is building the product across three key areas: Create, Get discovered and Watch. Creators will be able to use the multi-segment camera of Shorts to string multiple video clips together, add music to such videos and control the speed of the visuals.

Recently, YouTube had rolled out a new layout, giving a prominent spot to the create icon on Android devices in India. They are trying to put in the efforts to promote the platform as a go-to destination for creating as well as consuming short-form videos.

