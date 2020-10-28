Aditi Rao Hydari, a brand favourite for classy campaigns

Rolling the reel to Aditi Rao Hydari Campaigns and the times she featured in narratives and made them believable with characters that lit up the smaller screens.

Having done films in Hindi, Tamil, Telgu, and Malayalam, she has a strong foothold in the south Indian states, along with the primarily Hindi-speaking audiences. Along with PAN India campaigns, Aditi Rao Hydari also features in regional adverts.

With a substantial social media presence, of over five million on Instagram, two million on Facebook, and a million on Twitter she also often engages in paid promotions with static or video posts with a CTA.

While she has endorsed a variety of brands ranging from beauty, fashion, F&B, social platform, and more after her brand value started to grow, she also frequently featured in several campaigns while she was up and coming, often beside other colossal endorsers.

The brands she partners with range from global to regional such as the cosmetics brand L’Oréal Paris, a french brand with a global presence , and GRT Jewellers based in Chennai.

A dominant narrative that her campaigns have been weaved around is a love story. Such as the lover of a soldier away on duty for Airtel, soon-to-be married couple for Platinum, and the duo – Aditi & Rajkumar Rao portraying a couple celebrating anniversary for Cadbury.

Although, her campaigns revolve around other distinct scenarios too, often when her personal traits and professional success come into play.

Take a look.

Also Read: Turn back and take a look at the best of Kareena Kapoor campaigns

Diwali Memories – AJIO Life

Dil Jo Chaahe Paas Laye – Airtel

A Bestie’s Guide To BoyBrowsing

Make The Moment Glow – Cadbury

Let’s Dance – Blush

Day Of Love – Platinum

Wedding Celebration – GRT Jewellers

Come Home To Kama Ayurveda – Kama Ayurveda

Summer of Indulgence – Maaza

#ActAgainstAbuse – Femina India

Beautiful Hands – Ritu Kumar

Celebration Jo Bhi Ho, Mohey Rang Do – Manyavar

Diwali Shopping – Myntra

A Shade Apart – L’Oréal Paris

#HyundaiVENUE – Hyundai India

If we have missed out on an oof your favorite Aditi Rao Hyadri Campaigns, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.

Comments