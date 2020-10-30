Your package of Amazon Diwali Campaigns has arrived

Delivering the Amazon Diwali Campaigns earlier than expected, the package includes an assorted platter of adverts that made the Indian festival joyous.

Showing unity in diversity is an important fragment of the Amazon Diwali campaigns, with operations executed nationwide, each part of assorted India is tapped with the portrayal of several cultures, and adverts released in regional languages. Diwali campaigns form an integral part of Amazon India’s yearly marketing plan as their biggest sale of the year is also scheduled for the festive season.

With the season of gifting embarking upon the period, the gesture is often depicted as a way of bringing family and friends together, and expressing love for another, with #AdjustNoMore, and Khushiyon Ka Tohfa.

The Great Indian Festival is one of the heaviest periods for the e-commerce platform, in terms of advertising, and in terms of operations, marking the festive sale and the face-off between Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Days’.

Campaigns themed around the festival has been a continual endeavor, clicking through various instances and emotions.

While most campaigns are targeted at or portray the buyers, sellers are also often at the storefront of the adverts. Showing the other side of the delivery, the narratives portray the essential being and their dedication to make the Indian festival great.

More campaigns bring you the festive flavor.

#AdjustNoMore

#Sellerbration

Khushiyon Ka Tohfa

The Great Indian Diwali Sale

#TyohaarKeLiyeTaiyaar

#ShubhShuruat

Karo Milke Taiyyari

