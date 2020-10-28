Ankhi Das quits Facebook after controversy over content

Facebook’s Public Policy Director in India, Ankhi Das has decided to quit the organisation to pursue her interest in public service.

A Wall Street Article, a string of allegations and a controversy involving being questioned by a Parliamentary Panel, Ankhi Das has resigned from her role as the Public Policy Director at Facebook India. She has been accused of alleged biased towards the ruling party for decisions on the policy front as well as allowing hate speech content on the platform.

Confirming the move, Ajit Mohan, Vice President & Managing Director India said, “Ankhi has decided to step down from her role in Facebook to pursue her interest in public service.”

“Ankhi was one of our earliest employees in India and played an instrumental role in the growth of the company and its services over the last 9 years. She has been a part of my leadership team over the last 2 years, a role in which she has made enormous contributions. We are grateful for her service and wish her the very best for the future,” he added.

Multiple international news publications have, over the last few weeks, reported about the internal tussle between employees and the leadership at Facebook over bias and hate speech. A few days ago, Das was questioned by a Parliamentary committee here about Facebook’s policy on hate speech and regulation of political content.

