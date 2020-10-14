Prior to this, Archana Roche was the Head of brand strategy & marketing at Httpool APAC.

Httpool announced Archana Roche to take over a new role of Httpool’s Facebook measurement lead and research for the APAC markets from her current role as the Head of brand strategy and marketing.

“Facebook attribution is helping brands across the world to develop a complete picture of the customer journey, enabling them to make informed business decisions. The measurement team will help apply these global learnings for the benefit of our advertising partners in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar,” said, Sunny Nagpal, Co-founder, and Regional Managing Director, Httpool APAC.

“Archana has been prolific with her work on brand strategy for Httpool, leading the way for FMCG, EduTech, BFSI, and Tech brands to integrate our platforms into their campaigns. Some of her standout work has been on brands like Cadbury, Sunfeast, Asian Paints, upGrad, Cred, Nokia, Accenture, and this role is due recognition for her talent”, added Nagpal.

Commenting on the new role, Archana Roche, said, “Digital, now, more than ever, is at the front and center of every media campaign, and a key requirement is to quantify its impact in the marketing mix. Facebook measurement allows brands to assess the effectiveness and true value of their Facebook advertising. I look forward to working with agencies and advertisers in the region that will ensure efficient delivery and strategic directions to their measurement efforts.”

